Totally Calcium Offered Free For Unemployed Arkansas Residents

Burlington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2009 -- Totally Calcium, a new and unique Calcium supplement is now available, free of charge, for a limited time for those who have recently lost their jobs or are receiving Unemployment Benefits in the state of Arkansas. Totally Calcium delivers 100% soluble and absorbable Calcium, which can be dissolved in bottled water, tea, coffee, juice, soup or virtually any beverage and added to many foods. Given the current economic situation, the manufacturer of Totally Calcium has decided to offer the product free for a limited time, to introduce it to those who may need it most. In order to receive their free supply, the customer has to place the order at the product website (www.totallycalcium.com) using the discount code “MyCalcium”. Totally Calcium can also be purchased from local drugstore chains like USA Drug at the regular price.



Calcium is an important daily requirement for the modern active lifestyles of women, men, children, and older individuals. Maintaining a regular lifestyle, especially under the current economic crisis, is more important than ever. Totally Calcium's manufacturer, Naples Marketing Systems LLC, believes that everybody deserves a break during the Holiday season. One way to help those who are going through crisis is to offer something which can benefit their health. Totally Calcium was made available free of charge last year prior to the Holiday season nationwide through a free sample offer. A large number of users received the product free and as a result have begun to purchase it regularly. This year the company has decided to limit the availability to the unemployed only, to target those most in need. Totally Calcium is a unique product which does not have the side effects of most Calcium supplements, like irregularity or bloating, with no large tablets to swallow unlike most other Calcium supplements. Totally Calcium is available nationwide in fine pharmacy chains. Detailed information about the product is available at www.totallycalcium.com. Using the recent US Postal Service Flat Rate Boxes the product will be delivered to the customer’s home address for a nominal S&H charge. Arkansas residents will receive a carton for a 30 day supply, regularly sold for $14.99, free of charge when using the code MyCalcium on the product's website



About the manufacturer:

Totally Calcium is manufactured by Naples Marketing Systems, LLC, Burlington, MA and sold in Arkansas by USA Drug and by other chain pharmacies nationwide.



Contact Information:



Customer Service:

Naples Marketing Systems, LLC

25 Burlington Mall Road, Suite 300

Burlington, MA 01803

Ph. 781-238-0224 or

contact@totallycalcium.com

Visit: www.totallycalcium.com

