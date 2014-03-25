Totes by Design Announces Sale on Loom Bands Products for Spring Break

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2014 --Keeping both kids and parents top of mind Totes By Design announces an Easter sale at 30% off their Loom Bands Kits and Loom Packs sold on Amazon.com. Giving children an opportunity to stay creative with a popular toy that’s both colorful and educational the loom bands are useful for making bracelets, necklaces, belts and just about anything a kid or adult can come up with. While supplies are limited the educational crafts help support creative minds, build community, and offer kids a way to give gifts that are not only intentional but creatively affordable.



Announcing the loom bands sale on Amazon.com Karen Holmes, Owner of Totes By Design said, “We thought this was a perfect product to keep kids busy during their spring break. It’s something they can do with friends or parents that will keep their little hands busy and their great minds active. We want them to be productive and learn new skills while they make great bracelets with friends. It’s a fabulous approach to the Easter holiday.”



The Loom Bands Kit offered at a sale price of $17.49 comes complete with a loom to create bracelets, a hook tool accessory, a variety of 600 rainbow colored latex-free loom bands, 45 S-clips and 6 charms. To add fun with a friend the product comes with a bonus pack which includes an additional hook accessory tool, 300 loom bands, 10 S-clips and 3 charms. It also comes with instructions and a travel ready mesh bag in a stylish color. The bonus pack is also sold separately for added supplies under the Loom Bands Pack product name on Amazon for $8.35 for a limited time.



About Totes By Design

Totes By Design® is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was founded by Karen Holmes. Holmes founded the company to provide the marketplace with unique gift items that would add to the novelty of gift baskets and packages.



For more information visit http://www.totesbydesign.com. To place an order on Amazon for the Loom Bands Kit click on http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00G8AURWW. To purchase the Loom Bands Pack visit http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00GN4WQOU.



Contact:



Karen Holmes

Owner

414-351-0747 or 888-438-0881

support@totesbydesign.com