Totle Named Title Sponsor of Crypto Invest Summit

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Crypto Invest Summit, the world's largest investment focused cryptocurrency and blockchain conference, with over 4,500 expected attendees, today announced Totle as their title sponsor for this month's event. The summit is coming back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd to the 24th in Los Angeles, California. The summit will feature a robust agenda spanning a variety of cryptocurrency related themes including investment analysis, marketing strategies, tokenized securities, stable coins, trends and insights from industry experts like Steve Wozniak and Tim Draper.



Totle, now title sponsor of Crypto Invest Summit, makes the complicated process of trading on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) easy, by aggregating multiple DEXs behind the scenes and enabling trading across all of them via one, clean and easy-to-use user interface. Totle also enables individuals to manage their crypto assets while always keeping possession of their private keys. This means that they enable trustless peer-to-peer trading directly on the blockchain, removing the need for brokers, clearing-houses or any third party.



Totle currently supports trading across EtherDelta, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Airswap, Bancor, SharkRelay, OasisDEX, ERCdex and OpenRelay, with many more DEXs and liquidity networks coming.



"Totle is building tools to make crypto assets usable at the application layer. We believe users will choose Totle products as a result of our diligent approach to UX and CX. We're excited to be back at Crypto Invest Summit to share more about what we're building and catch up with all the other great projects in the ecosystem," says David Bleznak, Founder & CEO of Totle.



The summit will bring out some of the biggest investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, blockchain and crypto space, like Steve Wozniak, Tim Draper, Kavita Gupta, Avi Ben-David, Scott Walker, Dan Morehead, Jeremy Gardner, Ran Neuner, Rodney Sampson, Adam Draper, Crystal Rose, James Glasscock, Josef Holm and Alon Goren.



In between panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats with crypto and blockchain experts, pitching companies will take to the stage to present their products and investment opportunities to the investors in attendance. They will also have deal-making tables amongst the sponsors on the summit's expo floor, where attendees will be able to meet fundraising companies, exchanges, funds, and other crypto and blockchain service providers.



Totle joins other prominent sponsors of Crypto Invest Summit, like Ownera, American Airlines, Blackmoon, Netki, Abstract Tokenization, Coin Genius, MAS Fintech, DNA, Bitfinance, Blockparty, Aurora, Optimum, BitIRA, Everipedia, SENSE and Marketing Maven.



About Crypto Invest Summit

Sold-out in April, CIS, comes back to the Los Angeles Convention Center on October 22nd. The summit brings together angel investors, venture capital investors, retail investors, family offices, real estate investors, startups/entrepreneurs, issuers, exchanges, broker-dealers, service providers, and members of the media. Previous headliners include Marcus Lemonis, Robert Herjavec, Tim Draper, Crystal Rose, Mance Harmon, Ran Neu-Ner, David Siemer, Bill Barhydt, Scott Walker, Adam Draper, and Apolo Ohno.



More information and press passes at https://cryptoinvestsummit.io/.