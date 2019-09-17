Touchscreen CMS Software AppSuite: Major Release Version 3.0

Hamburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2019 --eyefactive is releasing a new version of its touchscreen CMS software AppSuite. The major release 3.0 brings a change to 64 bit so the complete main storage (RAM) of the respective PC or mediaplayer can be utilized. This means more apps and media can run at a higher resolution and better performance at the same time.



Further updates see i.a. new demo projects, the support of the vector format SVG and a setting for the easy support of different resolutions like HD or 4K/UHD.



About AppSuite

AppSuite is a content management software (CMS) for professional touchscreens. It can be installed on mediaplayers and facilitates access to eyefactive's multitouch app store, an online marketplace for individually adaptable touchscreen software for interactive digital signage solutions. Clients and partners can download apps and customize them with own content and designs. AppSuite as well as all apps can be tested free of charge.



