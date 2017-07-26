Touchscreen CMS Software AppSuite: New Update 2.6

Wedel, Schleswig-Holstein -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Additionally we introduced a so-called onboarding system, which facilitates a step by step introduction to the possibilities of the content management software for touchscreens.



Also the integrated object recognition has been revised and works more accurately and robustly now. Marker objects based on finger patterns can be trained within the software and then used in several apps.



Interactive touchscreens are becoming increasingly popular in the digital signage market. However, every hardware requires a suitable software to meet the specific demands of each client. eyefactive provides its own app platform to get every system up and running.



Akin to common website builders, eyefactive's AppSuite empowers customers and partners to customize apps without any programming skills of their own. Digital content such as images, videos and PDFs can be easily integrated, the app's look and style easily adjusted to match the customer's corporate design. New apps and updates can be downloaded and installed directly from the integrated AppStore - an online marketplace similar to those for smartphones and tablets in the consumer market.



Free Download: Touchscreen CMS Software AppSuite



www.eyefactive.com