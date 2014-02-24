Tough Talk Radio Network Seeks to Bolster Underperforming U.S. Economy by Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses

Katy, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2014 --Tough Talk Radio Network owners, Tony and Wendy Gambone, have reacted to the news of the worsening of the U.S. economy by expanding their unique Done-For-You program. This program enables entrepreneurs to delve into the world of radio show hosting and helps hosts and their guests get their message out to their market.



“Business owners, such as speakers and authors, don’t have the time to add one more thing to their busy day. Our platform makes it easy for them to host a show and spend just one hour of their time every week to accomplish that,” says co-owner, Tony Gambone.



Seth Godin, best known as an author, echoes Gambone’s statements on the importance of helping entrepreneurs stand out from the crowd.



“In a crowded marketplace, fitting in is a failure. In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible,” stated Seth Godin.



Tony said, “As an internet radio host, I quickly realized that this was setting me up as a leader. I started figuring out how I could help others do this. Helping entrepreneurs stand out enables them to grow their businesses and, in turn, our economy. Our system is the easiest way for them to do this.”



“We provide the technical expertise, the guests, the commercials and the follow up for our busy hosts. Basically, we help provide them with exposure which positions them as the expert in their field and we help grow their network,” says co-owner Wendy Gambone.



Tony states, “’Know, like and trust’ is much-quoted, but without the connection, it’s just a sentence. I provide the connection to what people do so that if you listen to our interviews, you’re going to be able to connect with the host because of something they experienced in their lives. Not because of what they have for sale.



My promise to a host that comes on board is that I will make them recognized as a thought leader.”



According to host, Kathleen Curry, “This has been one of the most incredible growth experiences of my entire life. Hosting “Health Chat” has made me a thought leader in my field, and given me more respect professionally, which in turn has enhanced my company’s bottom line.”



Entrepreneurs can learn more about opportunities with the Tough Talk Radio Network on their website, ToughTalkRadioNetwork.com.



