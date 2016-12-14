Tourism Marketing Resources FlipHTML5 Offers for Travel Business

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2016 --FlipHTML5 recently introduced tourism marketing resources to its long running freeware providing website, whose main aim is to help budding entrepreneurs grow their tourism business through online promotion and software.



The tourism marketing resources FlipHTML5 offers currently contains articles and videos discussing general uncommon marketing strategies and ideas as well as possible templates and themes businesses might use for marketing purposes. In addition to that, FlipHTML5 ensures the best marketing experience for businesses. Below stand just some of the features FlipHTML5 offers.



The mega project is made for the travel business and customizable to all of the business' needs. Right from the homepage of a website made exclusively for the business to create a database of visits to the website, publications read and much more about the general activity of consumers on the website. FlipHTML5 also makes a beautiful, breathtaking customizable theme to display all of the business packages in an extremely user-friendly manner.



FlipHTML5 also offers free monetization which can be used as advance payments or in terms of security for families securing travel packages. All funds are transferred directly to the business PayPal account free of cost. FlipHTML5 is also integrates everything into a mobile friendly version to make everything easily accessible to consumers from their mobile phones! The best part about it all is that a business can operate all of this using FlipHTML5 without writing even a single line of code.



While being extremely user friendly, tourism videos, slideshows and animations can be easily embedded into travel brochures. Also, travel brochures can be created which include all deals and packages in a concise, easy to go to manner. This allows a business to directly connect with their consumers and is the most effective method of online marketing.



While catering to giants in the tourism industry, FlipHTML5 also serves as a reliable and useful marketing tool for smaller, growing travel businesses. With blogs and special software's such as low cost email publications FlipHTML5 does not fail to promote even the smallest of businesses.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides digital publishing solution to businesses all around the world. Majorly handling publication work, FlipHTML5 produces website content, user manuals, e-magazines and much more. With over 10 million publications, 5 billion page views, 5 million publishers and operating in 17 different languages, FlipHTML5 thrives to provide cost effective and user friendly online publishing material to everyone.



For more information about FlipHTML5, visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .