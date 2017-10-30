Toursinabudhabi.com Announces Its Upcoming Tours with the Latest Discount Deal

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2017 --Toursinabudhabi.com, an exclusive provider of tours in and around Abu Dhabi, has unveiled its brand-new offerings. These include the announcement of special discount promotion and the launch of a new section that effectively curates information on some of Abu Dhabi's most ambitious up-and-coming tours.



Available online, on both website and convenient mobile app, the promotion is applicable to its most sought-after tours such as Abu Dhabi Desert Safari and Abu Dhabi City Tour. Offering a saving of up to 40%, a desert safari with Toursinabudhabi.com allows for some breathtaking moments, accompanied by an array of classic Bedouin experiences. Alternatively, Abu Dhabi City Tour covers all of the capital city's main attractions for one low price at 30% off.



"Famed for its both contemporary and cultural attractions, Abu Dhabi is easily a destination of remarkable contrasts. Through our specialty program that provides deep discounts, we are sure that the visitors to Abu Dhabi will be able to take in the best of both worlds for the best price," the company spokesperson commented on the tour deals.



The customizable itinerary of the discounted tours is as follows:



- Abu Dhabi Desert Safari: A convenient pick up from your preferred location is followed by a relaxed drive to Abu Dhabi's vast and untouched desert landscape. Guests will get to experience an exhilarating dune bash, plus many other optional experiences by way of quad biking and sand boarding. After a host of cultural activities like henna designing and Shisha smoking, a BBQ dinner with traditional Tanura and belly dance performances will be arranged. Drop off to your location is also included.



- Abu Dhabi City Tour: With roundtrip transfers, the comprehensive sightseeing tour grants access to an exciting blend of the most modern and traditional highlights. Visit the massive Sheik Zayed Mosque; gain an entry to Heritage Village and Miraj Islamic Art Gallery; and then stop for some amazing clicks at the popular Emirates Palace and Ferrari World Theme Park. Besides a drive through the Date Market and the beautiful Corniche region, guests will have the opportunity to shop and dine at Dubai Marina Mall.



Upcoming Tours



When queried about the upcoming tours, he remarked, "Toursinabudhabi.com has already positioned itself as the ultimate solution provider for conducting tours in and around the capital city. By incorporating a new section for upcoming tours, we focus to shine a spotlight on the avant-garde sights cropping up across the region. This is especially useful for people fascinated about the city's newest line-up of attractions which are under construction or almost in its completion stage."



Currently, the website's upcoming tour section features details on the highlights such as:



- Louvre Abu Dhabi: The Middle East's first universal museum is developed in collaboration with the French government. It is not only praiseworthy for its astonishing array of art exhibits but also for its breathtaking architecture depicting the ancient Emirati construction technique.



- Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi: his upcoming attraction on Yas Island will have close to 29 thrilling rides. Interestingly, they are dedicated to some of the all-time-favorite cartoon and superhero characters from the distinguished Warner Bros franchises.



- Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi: Designed by the award winning architect – Frank Gehry, it's the largest Guggenheim Museum in the world. The museum will provide space for almost all forms of contemporary art and visual culture.



- Abu Dhabi Aquarium: Once it is completed, this giant aquarium of more than 5,000 square meters will be the UAE's largest aquarium. Placed along the Al Maqta Canal, this is a segment of the prestigious Al Qana Complex.



For the complete list of Tours in Abu Dhabi's latest discount promotions and new tours, visit www.toursinabudhabi.com.



About Tours in Abu Dhabi

Toursinabudhabi.com has been developed as an offshoot of Rayna Tours and Travels – a highly veteran destination management service provider. As indicative from its name, it mainly specializes in organizing tours in and around the UAE's capital city, Abu Dhabi. This encompasses a vast array of high-value city sightseeing tours, thrilling desert safaris plus water activities, mind soothing dhow cruises, and unforgettable theme park visits.