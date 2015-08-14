Tow-Mate Universal Flatbed Attachment for Car Tow Dollies Starts Kickstarter Campaign for Its Market Launch

Edgar, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --This project introduces the world's first universal flatbed attachment for Car Tow Dollies. A family owned and operated business, Tow-Mate USA specializes in manufacturing flatbeds for Tow-Dollies. They have recently designed Tow-Mate, the very first and the only flatbed utility trailer option for a Tow Dolly. The company claims that their patented design will allow a secure custom fit to almost all major brands of Tow Dollies.



The Tow-Mate has been manufactured in the United States from the highest quality aluminum. The manufacturer claims that its 6' x 8' flatbed is capable of handling a load up to 1,595 lbs. With its sturdy 1" diameter side rails, Tow-Mate provides better load security and can be useful for strapping down any load. It also has several other useful attachments such as stake pockets, loading gate or ramps, ratchet straps, wheel chokes and motorcycle rail systems. The patented bracket system of Tow-Mate allows it to be attached to or detached from the Tow Dolly without any tools or holes to be drilled. Also, it will take less than two minutes for one person to put it on or take it off.



Highlighting the benefits of Tow-Mate, a senior official from Tow-Mate USA said, "The Tow-Mate allows a common Tow Dolly to do more than just tow a car. Now you can haul more with this two-in-one trailer option. Save space and money by having one trailer with two solutions instead of having two trailers taking up space in your yard or drive."



Tow-Mate USA needs funding support to take their latest innovation to the next level. The company has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise necessary funds. A significant portion of funds received from Kickstarter will be spent on tooling and production of inventory. Funds left over will be used to market the Tow-Mate to buyers and dealers through social media, mail campaigns, and RV catalog advertisements. The funding goal of this campaign is $10,000.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1KYbKNd



The website of Tow-Mate USA is http://www.tow-mateusa.com/



About Tow-Mate

