Novi, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --Having a property in Sterling Heights, Troy, Novi, Detroit, Lansing, MI, and the surrounding areas that is being sold or rented is a challenge all by itself, but things really get difficult when the subject of toxic mold removal or remediation come up. Clients need to tackle it right away, and that means bringing in the team from T.A.C.T. of Detroit. Between the health hazard that toxic mold presents, the cost that can be realized when toxic mold remediation starts, as well as the aftermath of trying to assure prospective buyers or renters that the situation has been properly dealt with makes this a trying time. They understand the importance of doing things right, which is why they are IICRC certified in handling toxic mold remediation and have a step-by-step process that will ensure that all mold is properly removed and that the structure is safe for habitation. Contact them today to learn more about their toxic mold removal process.



What many people fail to remember regarding mold is that it is all around and is typically harmless in these very low concentrations. It is only when mold spores encounter the right conditions that it will grow and cause problems. When toxic mold is found, it needs to be dealt with right away to prevent it from spreading. This will include finding the source that created the conditions for mold to take hold, which is an improvement for the property.



While many people will shy away from a property that has had mold issues, there are others that are willing to take on the risk because they know that when things are cleaned properly, there is an opportunity to get a good deal. Because they will identify the kind of mold being dealt with, they can take the appropriate steps for toxic mold remediation that includes mycotoxins.



The sooner that they are contacted about a toxic mold issue, the sooner they can get started on cleaning it up. They remove contaminated materials and isolate the area, treating the area with EPA-registered cleaning agents that prevent future contamination. They help clients to regain their safety with effective removal of the mold as well as the biotoxins and mycotoxins that contribute to the overall toxic nature of the mold.



Toxic mold removal is necessary in Sterling Heights, Troy, Novi, Detroit, Lansing, MI, and the surrounding areas to maintain habitability for homes and apartments. At any sign of mold, call in the team at T.A.C.T. of Detroit for testing and proper toxic mold remediation services. The sooner they are contacted, the sooner the mold problem will be a thing of the past, properly cleaned up so that the property is safe. Contact them right away to get their team engaged with mold remediation.



About T.A.C.T. of Detroit

Both Charles and Jasmine previously worked locally in the automotive industry. After long careers, they decided to help their community in a different way and started T.A.C.T. of Detroit. They are passionate about building a business to help Michigan residents during their greatest time of need. No matter how big or small your project is, T.A.C.T. of Detroit can handle it. For more information, please visit tactdetroit.com.