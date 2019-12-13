Toys for Tots at Santanna Energy Services

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2019 --This holiday season, Santanna Energy is hosting a Toys for Tots box in the office for employees to donate new and unwrapped toys. Santanna Energy wants to show their support for families and children who may not have much in their life. Santanna hopes to bring joy and a smile to someone during this holiday season! All donations made by employees are completely voluntary and anonymous.



What is Toys for Tots? Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserves which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for the holidays. This program was found in 1947 by reservist Major Bill Hendricks.



Toys for Tots is a top-rated charity! Over 97% of the donations go directly to the mission of providing toys, books and other gifts to less fortunate children. The 3% spent on support principally covers fundraising expenses – not one donated dollar goes to salaries or any other manpower costs unrelated to this charity.



Local toy collection campaigns begin in October and last until mid to late December. Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender. At Christmas, Coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community. Over the years, Marines have established close working relationships with social welfare agencies, churches and other local community agencies which are well qualified to identify the needy children in the community and play important roles in the distribution of the toys.



Presently, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually. Santanna Energy Services is excited to be apart of this wonderful cause!



There are hundreds of uses for Natural Gas and Electricity in a home.. such as taking a warm shower, cooking dinner for the family, drying the laundry, warming a home, keeping beverages cold and chilling a home when it is too hot are just a few examples of many!! Santanna Energy Services is an alternative Natural Gas and Electricity provider that serves thousands of residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional customers in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.



Santanna Energy Services has been around for over 30 years. Santanna Energy understands the industry and knows what customers are looking for. Santanna wants to make a house feel like a home. It is easy to switch, with no service interruption and the current utility will continue to deliver and service each product!



Santanna Energy has cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and the current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, the fixed rate plans help secure a monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of a customers contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month.

So why choose Santanna Energy? Santanna values their customers – offering unique customer rewards for benefits like shopping, dining, travel AND a NEW customer referral program as well as tremendous customer service. In the New Customer Rewards Program, customers can earn $25 a month in rewards dollars - that's $300 a YEAR! The best part – the rewards never expire! Santanna Energy strives every day to be the best they can be for their customers Energy needs!



For more information on plans and products or to enroll with Santanna Energy Services, call 630-552-6881 or go online: www.santannaenergyservices.com



