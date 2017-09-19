Toys "R" Us Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Richmond, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Toys "R" Us, Inc. ("Toys R Us") filed for protection under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in Richmond, Virginia as the toy retailer struggled to reorganize its debt.



Ronald Page (http://rpagelaw.com) is a corporate bankruptcy attorney based in Richmond, Virginia available to represent creditors of the Toys R Us bankruptcy.



Bankruptcy petitions were also filed by affiliates of Toys R Us including:



17-34665 Toys "R" Us, Inc.

17-34660 Geoffrey Holdings, LLC

17-34666 Geoffrey International, LLC

17-34667 Geoffrey, LLC

17-34661 Giraffe Holdings, LLC

17-34662 Giraffe Junior Holdings, LLC

17-34663 MAP 2005 Real Estate, LLC

17-34664 Toys "R" Us - Value, Inc.

17-34668 Toys R Us (Canada) Ltd./Toys R Us (Canada) Ltee

17-34669 Toys "R" Us - Delaware Inc.

17-34672 Toys Acquisition, LLC

17-34671 Toys "R" Us Property Company II, LLC

17-34674 TRU Guam, LLC

17-34676 TRU of Puerto Rico, Inc.

17-34677 TRU Taj (Europe) Holdings, LLC

17-34678 TRU Taj Finance, Inc.

17-34679 TRU Taj Holdings 1, LLC

17-34680 TRU Taj Holdings 2 Limited

17-34681 TRU Taj Holdings 3, LLC

17-34682 TRU Taj LLC

17-34659 TRU-SVC, Inc.

17-34683 Wayne Real Estate Parent Company, LLC

17-34673 TRU Asia, LLC

17-34675 TRU Mobility, LLC

17-34670 Toys "R" Us Europe, LLC



Toys R Us seeks these cases to be jointly administered under its chapter 11 case numbered 17-34665-KLP. The bankruptcy case is to be presided over by Judge Keith Phillips. Proposed counsel for Toys R Us is the law firm of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.



The hearings on the Toys R Us first day motions are scheduled for September 19, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the courtroom of Judge Phillips located in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, U. S. Courthouse, 701 E. Broad St., Room 5100, Richmond, VA 23219.



