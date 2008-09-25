TPC Healthcare Launches DeviceKeeper.com, a Revolutionary Web-based Application That Helps Hospitals Track and Manage Their Mobile Devices at a Glance

Stratford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2008 -- Regional technology solutions provider TPC Healthcare (http://www.tpchealthcare.com) today announced the release of its new DeviceKeeper.com (www.devicekeeper.com) service for hospitals and healthcare facilities. A hosted web application, DeviceKeeper.com was designed to provide healthcare organizations a simple, secure way to gain and maintain control of mobile assets, including badges from Vocera (www.vocera.com), wireless phones (including in-house phones from Cisco, Ascom, and Polycom/Spectralink), smart phones, pagers, PDAs, and BlackBerrys®.



With its easy-to-use, customizable interface, DeviceKeeper.com gives hospital administrators and department heads the ability to choose how they label, identify, and manage their mobile devices, such as by cost center, device ownership, device type (manufacturer/model), warranty date, or a combination of criteria.



With DeviceKeeper.com, users can keep track of a mobile device from the day of receipt, to the day it goes into production, through the warranty period and into retirement. And because DeviceKeeper.com data lives real time on the web, healthcare organizations can share device data with any or all of their mobile device solution providers.



DeviceKeeper.com Helps Hospitals Get More from Their Vocera Implementations



“Asset management wasn’t really on our radar when we initially deployed our Vocera communications system three years ago,” said Kerry Pisano, Vice President of Support Services at Phelps Memorial Hospital Center in Sleepy Hollow, New York. “The tools that DeviceKeeper.com provides are a welcome and necessary addition to our Vocera package. Having an accurate real-time inventory with clear departmental allocations and device histories will really help us sustain and maintain the quality of our Vocera implementation.”



“By leveraging the wealth of information captured by the Vocera system software, DeviceKeeper.com is an absolute plus for managing Vocera devices holistically. The tight integration between DeviceKeeper.com and Vocera makes it especially compelling for Vocera customers,” said David Shively, Senior Product Manager at Vocera. “Vocera is excited to include DeviceKeeper.com as an example of a value added solution for Vocera – and pleased to add TPC Healthcare as a new member of the Vocera Developer Program.”



Find Out How You Can Take Charge of Your Mobile Device Program



Healthcare organizations interested in taking advantage of TPC Healthcare’s DeviceKeeper.com service – and in taking control of their organization’s valuable mobile assets – just need to sign up. To find out how and/or to request additional information about DeviceKeeper.com, go to http://www.devicekeeper.com, or call 888.427.2215.



About TPC Healthcare

Headquartered in Stratford, Connecticut, TPC Healthcare is a full-service technology and communications solutions provider delivering wireless voice, workflow/middleware messaging applications, and managed support services to healthcare organizations. TPC Healthcare focuses on offering customers technology expertise, exceptional levels of service, and years of experience developing healthcare communications solutions. For more information, visit http://www.tpchealthcare.com.

