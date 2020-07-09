Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --AgentSafeWalk has been endorsed by nationally recognized speaker, educator and real estate safety expert, Tracey Hawkins, a.k.a. "Tracey the Safety Lady". Hawkins is the founder and CEO of Safety and Security Source, LLC, and a former real estate agent who for more than 25 years has been a leader in the real estate safety education field.



She has created the country's only real estate safety designation, the Consumer Safety and Security Specialist (CSSS) program, the Broker, Manager, and Owner Certification Workshop (to reduce liability) with an Office Safety Policy Handbook. Hawkins is now teaching her COVID-19 and Virtual Safety Workshop regularly and virtually.



According to Hawkins, "What I like about Agent Safe Walk is that they take safety to the next level. This is a game-changer! In addition to a GPS component, their app transmits live streaming video of the agents while working. If they feel they are in danger, a live person is monitoring the situation in real-time. They can send first responders immediately. The agent only needs to tap a button and open the app. Simplicity. I love it!"



Tracey Hawkins, a.k.a. "Tracey, the Safety Lady" may be contacted via her website at www.safetyandsecuritysource.com. Hawkins is a contributing writer and safety expert for the National Association of REALTORS®, the National Association of Residential Property Managers, and national media including the Today Show, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, cnn.com and abcnews.com, etc.



For more information, or to request a 30-day trial, please visit www.AgentSafeWalk.com.



