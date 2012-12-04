New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2012 --Pub Crawl (OTC:PBCW), an Internet-based company offering information on happy hours, drink specials, nightly specials, and pub crawls for bars and restaurants in various areas of U.S., is marginally lower in mid-day trading today following Monday’s huge rally that saw the stock finish 220% higher .



PBCW had rallied on Monday after Mobile Dynamic Marketing announced merger with the company for launch into current $158 billion mobile application retail market influence.



PBCW is currently trading 0.59% lower at $0.168 on volume of 11.12 million, which is nearly a quarter of the daily average volume of 42.34 million.



National Graphite Corp. (PINK:NGRC) is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market in mid-day trading today. At last check, NGRC was trading 16.32% higher at $0.837 on volume of 1.93 million, which is more than five times the daily average volume of 379,581.



NGRC has now gained more than 58% in the last three trading sessions. NGRC, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in the Candelaria region of Nevada, has been rallying on the back of some positive development for the company. On Friday, the company had said that samples from its Chedic Prospect yielded 25% to 40% grade with 1,000,000 ton potential.



The rally has pushed NGRC above its 50-day moving average and the stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $1.



A123 Systems Inc. (PINK:AONEQ), a designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of rechargeable lithium-ion and energy storage systems, is down sharply in mid-day trading today. AONEQ is currently trading 17.50% lower at $0.0660 on volume of 11.43 million. The stock has fallen more than 27% in the last five trading sessions.



AONEQ tumbled after the company filed for bankruptcy back in October this year. The company’s shares were delisted from the NASDAQ following the bankruptcy and hit an all-time low of $0.05. Last week, China’s NDRC approved Wanxiang’s plan to acquire AONEQ. Recently, the company also received final approval of $50 million debtor-in-possession financing.



