Traders Please Read When Trading: (OTC:MDMC), (PINK:PCXCQ), (PINK:EKDKQ), (OTC:TAEC)

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2012 --Marine Drive Mobile Corp. (OTC:MDMC) is sinking in trading today. At last check, MDMC was down 56.25% to $0.210 on volume of 3.79 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 3.03 million. MDMC opened at $0.47 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.18. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.50. MDMC has been one of the worst performers on the OTC market in the last five trading sessions, falling more than 45%. In the last three months, the stock has fallen more than 71%.



MDMC is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $1.20. The stock’s 52-week low is $0.10. MDMC, which is engaged in the development of transactional m-Commerce applications and services that connect merchants with consumers through software and business processes, has a market capitalization of $8.37 million.



Find out if MDMC can bounce back in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MDMC



Patriot Coal Corporation (PINK:PCXCQ) is soaring in mid-day trading today, and is amongst the major gainers on the OTC market. At last check. PCXCQ was trading 12.75% higher at $0.168 on volume of 4.58 million, which is well below the daily average volume of 13.12 million. PCXCQ opened at $0.15 today, and touched an intra-day high of $0.18. The stock’s intra-day low is $0.15. PCXCQ has been amongst the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last three trading sessions, gaining more than 53%.



Despite the recent gains, PCXCQ is trading well below its 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.09. PCXCQ, which is engaged in the production of thermal coal in the eastern U.S. with operations and coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions, currently has a market capitalization of $15.69 million. The stock has a beta of 2.81.



Find out if PCXCQ can maintain the momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=PCXCQ



Eastman Kodak Company (PINK:EKDKQ) is continuing to gain in trading today. At last check, EKDKQ was trading 3.06% higher at $0.572 on volume of 2.98 million, which is below the daily average volume of 3.56 million. EKDKQ opened at $0.57 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.56. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.61. EKDKQ has now gained 43% in the last three trading sessions, making it one of the best performers on the OTC market. EKDKQ has gained more than 123% in the last one month.



Year-to-date, though, the stock is still down more than 11%. EKDKQ is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $3.44. The stock’s 52-week low is $0.14. EKDKQ, which filed for bankruptcy, currently has a market capitalization of $155.50 million. The stock has a beta of 1.76.



Find out what else is to know about EKDKQ by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=EKDKQ



Todays Alternative Energy (OTC:TAEC) is amongst the major losers on the OTC market in trading today. At last check, TAEC was trading 13.64% lower at $0.0950 on volume of 3.22 million, which is well above the daily average volume of 49,176. TAEC opened at $0.13 in trading today, and fell to an intra-day low of $0.09. The stock’s intra-day high is $0.16. TAEC has fallen more than 1% in the last five trading sessions.



Despite recent losses, TAEC has been amongst the best performing stocks on the OTC market in the last one month, gaining 131.71%. TAEC is currently trading well below its 52-week high of $0.46. The stock’s 52-week low is $0.01. TAEC, which focuses on the solar energy industry, currently has a market capitalization of $3.09 million. The stock has a negative beta of 2.85.



Find out if Todays Alternative Energy can rebound after its losses by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TAEC



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net is Owned and Operated by a full-service Financial Communications and Investor Relations Firm that specializes in maximizing investor awareness for micro-cap publicly traded companies.



WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders.



WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more.



WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities.



Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers.



Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetBarron.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009