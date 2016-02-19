Traders Voted OctaFX as Best International Broker 2015 in FX Empire Awards

Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2016 --Year 2016 is in full effect now, however Forex experts are still evaluating how brokerage companies did last year. Today, OctaFX is proud to announce that one of the major websites in the industry favored its recognition of them: OctaFX is proclaimed Best International Broker 2015 by FX Empire! OctaFX was voted Best in the category by the majority of traders around the world, and they are excited to be rated so high on the international scene.



FX Empire Awards is a yearly competition where traders vote for their favorite brokers. In 2015, more than 10,000 traders marked off the best brokers in 10 categories.



OctaFX was nominated as Best International Broker 2015 alongside with Exness, Plus500, FxPro, and this category nominees were voted for by traders who use the industry services every day. The broker is proud to admit that they won with 46% of votes!



Best International Broker award praises localization of trading services as well as general offering, service and global appeal.



FX Empire awards are taken seriously by industry players, and especially by the traders themselves, who perceive the awards as a real endorsement of the trust and quality they can expect from the brokers. With the help of FX Empire, new traders can easily find the ideal brokerage service provider that will suit all their needs.



Read full OctaFX review at http://www.FXEmpire.com.