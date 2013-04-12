Trading Commentary and Reports For: (OTCQB: FMCC), (OTC Pink: TRLR)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTCQB: FMCC) stock is at $0.6970, down 4.13 percent from its previous close of $0.73. However, its today’s volume of 4.348 million shares is lighter than its usual trading volume of 7.673 million shares. The stock opened the session at $0.70 and touched its highest price point at $0.709.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s lowest price point for the session stood at $0.6651. The stock’s MACD chart shows neutral trend in the short term. Federal Home Loan Mortgage is up 140.69 percent in the past 52 weeks. The stock is highly volatile as it commands the beta of 3.08.



Trulan Resources Inc. (OTC Pink: TRLR) is trading in the range of $0.02 and $0.03 during its latest trading session. The stock recorded the volume of 8.39 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 4.56 million shares. Its downward movement accompanied by high volume shows bearish trend, which is further confirmed by its MACD and EMA charts. The stock opened at $0.03 and is at $0.0209, down 5 percent from its previous close of $0.02.



Trulan Resources Inc. is down 88.78 percent in 2013 so far. The company commands market capitalization of $12,800. Trulan Resources Inc. engages in exploration and mining activities.



