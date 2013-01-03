Trading Commentary on High Volume Stocks: (NASDAQ: DELL), (NASDAQ: LSI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2013 --Dell Inc. (NASDAQ: DELL), the personal computer maker, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions. DELL has been gaining momentum this week as the broad market rallied following the passage of a bill that averted the fiscal cliff. On Wednesday, the NASDAQ had finished more than 3% higher.



DELL is currently trading 1.73% higher at $10.86 on volume of 8.05 million, which is over a third of the daily average volume of 21.74 million. DELL has gained nearly 8% in the last three trading sessions. DELL has broken through $10.75 resistance level as a result of the rally this week.



Find out if this the right moment to invest or trade DELL by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=DELL



LSI Corp. (NASDAQ: LSI), a designer, developer and marketer of storage and networking semiconductors, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from previous trading sessions. LSI had finished higher in each of previous four trading sessions. The stock broke through some key technical levels as a result of the four-day rally.



LSI, however, has slipped from around $7.60, which has been a stiff resistance level for the stock. The stock currently has support at around $7.20. If it falls below this level then the downward slide could continue.



Find out more about LSI by going through the free full trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=LSI



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009