Trading Commentary on High Volume Stocks: (NASDAQ:KSWS), (NASDAQ:AMAT)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2013 --K Swiss Inc. (NASDAQ:KSWS), a designer, developer and marketer of high performance and casual athletic footwear, is seeing a huge rally in mid-day trading today after the company agreed to be acquired by E. Land World Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, E. Land will acquire KSWS for $4.75 per share in an all cash transaction.



The transaction represents a premium of 49% over KSWS’s closing price on Wednesday. KSWS President and Chairman said that the company is excited to enter into the transaction with E. Land as it believes it is in the best interest of stockholders.



At last check, KSWS was trading 48.28% higher at $4.73 on volume of 24.70 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 121,819.



Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), a provider of manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains for the week.



AMAT is currently trading 2.15% higher at $12.19 on volume of 10.18 million, which is slightly below the daily average volume of 10.82 million. The stock has gained more than 4% for the week. AMAT has broken through a key technical level as a result of the rally this week. Technical indicators for the stock suggest that the upward trend will continue.



