Trading Commentary On: (NYSE: ALU), (ASX: TAH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --Alcatel Lucent SA (ADR) (NYSE: ALU) is trading at $1.66, up $0.07 (4.28%).



Last week France Telecom-Orange and Alcatel-Lucent (NYSE: ALU) announced the deployment of the world's first optical link offering a capacity of 400 Gigabits per second (Gbps) per wavelength in a live network. Following a successful field trial, a 400 Gbps wavelength optical link is now operational between Paris and Lyon.



With capacity four times higher than the maximum bandwidth currently available and using 44 wavelengths, the new optical link can transmit up to 17.6 Terabits per second (Tbps) of traffic in total.



Alcatel-Lucent, S.A. provides networking and communications technology, products, and services to service providers, enterprises, and governments worldwide.



Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX: TAH) currently at AUD $3.28, up $0.12 (3.80%)



CIMB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX: TAH) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $3.20 (3 AUD) target price on the stock.



Analysts at Credit Suisse reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited. They now have a $3.44 price target on the stock. Analysts at Nomura reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited in a research note to investors on Wednesday, January 30th. They now have set a $3.18 price target on the stock.



Tabcorp Holdings Limited (Tabcorp) is engaged in the provision of leisure and entertainment services (particularly in relation to gambling).



