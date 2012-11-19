New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2012 --Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock closed its latest trading session at $9.12, up 0.33 percent from its previous close of $9.09. The stock opened the session at $9.12 and traded between $8.92 and $9.21.



Bank of America reported that it trimmed its Washington state mortgage business by $88.8 million as a part of its national settlement. Its stock’s MACD chart shows bearish trend in the short term. Its first support level is at $8.81. Upon breaching this level, the stock may fall to $8.45 level. On the upside, the stock’s resistance level is at $9.18.



Find out more about where BAC could be headed by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=BAC



General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) closed its latest trading session at $20.15, up 0.45 percent. However, despite the up movement, the stock is currently in the bearish phase. General Electric is currently contemplating acquiring Avio, an airplane parts supplier. Avio is currently privately held. According to the rumors, GE is the top bidder for the company.



General Electric is a diversified conglomerate and is involved in various industries. General Electric stock has its first support level at $20. Upon breaking this level, the stock may fall down to $19.42. On the upside, General Electric stock may face its first resistance at $20.56 level.



Find out more about GE by reading the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=GE



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors you to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009