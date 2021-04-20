Traditional Abstract LLC Emerges as a Top Escrow Company in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2021 --While many people are familiar with the notary duties performed in a real estate transaction, only a few are aware that a similar escrow transaction is possible for other types of deals. Escrow protects all of the relevant parties in a real estate transaction, including the seller, the home buyer, and the lender, by ensuring that no escrow funds from the lender or other parties can change hands until all the conditions in the agreement have been met.



An escrow is a contractual arrangement in which a third party receives and disburses money or property for the primary transacting parties. The disbursement depends on conditions agreed to by the transacting parties.



Traditional Abstract, LLC sets out to provide an escrow service for real estate transactions. As a leading escrow company in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, they work as a neutral party to get real estate transactions done. The company brings hands-on experience in handling the transfer of funds and documents between all involved parties.



The funds can change hands only once they have confirmed all documents have been properly signed and transferred. The mortgage lender or service is allowed to collect the homeowners' insurance and property tax payments, plus a cushion, month in and month out, in escrow.



The experts will explain the benefits of escrow services at Traditional Abstract LLC. Escrow assures all significant parties in a real estate transaction – the buyer, the seller, and the lender.



The escrow agent at Traditional Abstract LLC will track and verify the transfer of key variables such as transferring the property title from the seller to the buyer and the transfer of funds from the buyer to the seller. It also helps assure the lender that the loan money is going to the right place.



For more information on the abstract company in Easton and Nazareth, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.traditionalabstractllc.com/.



Call 610-740-9100 for more details.



About Traditional Abstract, LLC

Traditional Abstract, LLC offers a host of real estate transaction-related services to the people of Easton, Lehigh Valley, Nazareth, Allentown, Bethlehem, and nearby areas.