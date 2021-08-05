Traditional Abstract LLC Excels in 1031 Exchange in Bethlehem and Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2021 --To sell like-kind properties and postpone taxes on the proceeds, property owners need to fulfill the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) 1031 exchange conditions. The 1031 exchange in Bethlehem and Allentown, Pennsylvania, allows sellers of like-kind property to defer taxes by purchasing replacement property of like-kind within a specific period. This enables property owners to invest in properties with a superior risk-reward ratio, minimal management responsibilities, higher tax write-offs, and, in many cases, considerably increased cash flow.



Usually, a seller will get 180 calendar days to complete the exchange into the replacement property after the initial closing of the relinquished property closes. A seller must select candidate properties and correctly identify them to the IRS during the first 45 days of this period, generally through a Qualified Intermediary, also known as an Exchange Accommodator. The seller can identify up to three properties of any value, a group of properties whose total value does not exceed 200% of the value of the initial sale of the property, or any number of properties of any value, as long as the final value is equal to 95% of the total value of all identified properties.



Traditional Abstract, LLC is a reputable resource for title insurance, title searches, and other real estate transaction services, including house purchases that safeguard purchasers' and lenders' interests. They are also the go-to source for a quick and safe property title search and title insurance policy. Some of the real estate and title services they offer include conventional, FHA, VA mortgages, short sales, new construction, refinancing, and 1031 exchange services.



Within 45 days after the sale of the relinquished building, the replacement property must be recognized. The substitute residential property must be purchased within 180 days following the sale of the residential property that was parted with. If the purchase price of the replacement residential property is less than that of the building given up, a tax liability will be recognized. All proceeds from the sale of abandoned items and replacement goods must be repaid, reducing the cost of debt and selling.



About Traditional Abstract, LLC

Traditional Abstract, LLC. offers a host of real estate transaction-related services to the people of Easton, Lehigh Valley, Nazareth, Allentown, Bethlehem, and nearby areas.