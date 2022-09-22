Traditional Abstract LLC Helps with Looking Up for Real Estate Title in Bethlehem and Nazareth, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2022 --While there is nothing unusual about owning a home, there could be hidden claims or liens on the property. A vital step for both buyers and sellers is a title check. A real estate title check reveals any claims or liens against a property that the current owners may be unaware of.



As its name implies, Traditional Abstract, LLC is a title firm specializing in real estate title in Bethlehem and Nazareth, Pennsylvania. They provide every settlement service that may be required during a real estate transaction, making them one-stop settlement shop. They've been in business for 30 years, and during that time, they've expanded into a full-service title firm, providing everything their clients might need in selling or buying a home. They are aware that this is a trying moment, with much paperwork, substantial funds, and many hopes at stake. For this reason, they work hard to provide prompt and comprehensive escrow, 1031 exchange, title, and title insurance services for their clients.



One can count on Traditional Abstract, LLC for a top-notch real estate tile search. Many consumers repeatedly return to them because of their extensive knowledge and skills. They are pleased to announce that they are authorized representatives of Stewart Title, First American Title, and Fidelity National Title.



Regarding real estate deals, the trusted team at Traditional Abstract Title Company can also serve as one's dependable escrow service. They serve as an impartial third party to facilitate the closing of real estate deals.



They also offer escrow services for the settlement and closing costs of the transaction. As a title business, it is responsible for facilitating the exchange of funds and legal documentation between the various parties. After verifying the signing and transferring of all necessary paperwork, they'll release payment and deliver the clients the keys.



Real estate investors can defer capital gains taxes by using the 1031 exchange to reinvest the proceeds from selling one investment property into another. There are certain potential risks when using a 1031 exchange, and many revolve around deadlines. If a seller fails to identify three replacement properties within 45 days after the sale of the first property and fails to close on one of those replacement properties within 180 days, the entire 1031 exchange opportunity would be lost. To facilitate the closing and payment processes, an escrow company like Traditional Abstract, LLC keeps the proceeds from the initial sale.



