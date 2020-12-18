Traditional Abstract, LLC. Is a Major Abstract Title Company in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2020 --Established in 1991, Traditional Abstract, LLC. is a renowned and reliable escrow service, real estate title, and abstract title company in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. They also help their clients handle three basic types of title insurance documents: the commitment document, the owner's title policy, or the loan policy. Traditional Abstract, LLC. is part of Kay Builders, an estate company with 60+ years of experience in the home building business throughout the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania area.



Buying a new house can be an incredibly exciting but complicated endeavor. In addition to making the appropriate financial arrangements, people also have to carry out a title search process before closing the deal on their house. While some areas only allow title searches to be performed by attorneys, most searches can be undertaken by a title company, like Traditional Abstract, LLC. Their decades of experience in the industry have made this company among the best sources to seek out solutions for title searches.



The majority of employees working at Traditional Abstract, LLC. have been in the company for more than a decade. Hence, they have both the experience and expertise needed to complete property tile searches quickly and effortlessly. They are even skilled in providing services related to 1031 exchange in Allentown and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.



Traditional Abstract, LLC. even acts as an escrow service provider for real estate transactions. A part of their services involves handling the transfer of funds and necessary documents between the seller and buyer or even their agents. Once all the needed conditions are met, agreed on, and signed, the company's staff lets both parties know that everything is in order, and the relevant funds and keys can change hands.



Give Traditional Abstract, LLC. a call at 610-740-9100.



About Traditional Abstract, LLC.

Traditional Abstract, LLC. offers a host of real estate transaction-related services to the people of Easton, Lehigh Valley, Nazareth, Allentown, Bethlehem, and nearby areas.