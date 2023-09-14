Traditional Abstract, LLC Specializes in 1031 Exchange in Allentown and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2023 --There is no penalty for investors to upgrade, consolidate, diversify, leverage, or reposition their assets, and no recapture is due if the investor sells their investment. Taxes remain deferred until the investor sells their investment in a non-1031 exchange or passes away.



The flexibility of a 1031 exchange in Allentown and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania allows investors to better align their investment portfolios with their current lifestyle and financial goals. A landlord interested in trading into net lease properties that do not need management would be one such example.



It also allows sellers to specify up to three properties, regardless of value. When all IRS conditions for a 1031 exchange are met, funds in a trust account with the qualified intermediary can be utilized as earnest money to acquire the selected property.



Traditional Abstract helps clients quickly and confidently handle their buy, refinancing, second and extra mortgages, and equity transactions, providing clients with accurate, trustworthy information when needed.



Their employees are all qualified experts in the field of real estate. They have access to hundreds of replacement properties. They aim to ensure that the 1031 exchange will go smoothly.



They demonstrate the system's ins and outs to clients and explain all its benefits. The main goal of a 1031 exchange is to postpone paying taxes on capital gains from the sale of property.



It also walks clients through the building process so that they can use the money received from the sale of their old home to fund the purchase of their new one. It also facilitates investment diversification, which helps mitigate risk. This procedure allows business professionals to relocate their operations to new physical sites.



