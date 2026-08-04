Traditional Abstract LLC Specializes in Looking for Real Estate Title in Bethlehem and Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2026 --Traditional Abstract is more than just a company. They assist with the entire sale process through comprehensive services that align with the real estate transaction. Over the last 30 years, they have developed their business into a full-service title agency, offering services such as the purchase and sale of a new house, which their customers would like facilitated. They understand it might be a complicated time with a lot of paperwork, money involved, and how clients care for it. Nevertheless, they still provide customer service, including quick and comprehensive escrow, 1031 exchange, and real estate title in Bethlehem and Allentown, Pennsylvania, as well as title insurance services.



The Traditional Abstract Title Company can also provide an escrow service for real estate transactions. As a title company, they are the neutral party that issues the title for the sale and purchase of properties.



Meanwhile, the funds used for settlement and closing costs are also secured by us through escrow services. The title company's job is to handle the funds and documents as they flow between the parties. Thus, once they have ensured that all documents are signed and transferred correctly, the money and keys can be exchanged.



Traditional Abstract LLC is here to provide clients with excellent alternatives regarding any real estate title problems. Their skilled, experienced staff is why many customers return to us for their title searches. They have licensed partnerships with Stewart Title, First American Title, and Fidelity National Title, and they are very proud of it. Let us know what they can do to support clients with their real estate title insurance in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Lehigh Valley, Nazareth, and neighboring areas.



A 1031 exchange is a brilliant tax strategy that enables real estate investors to defer capital gains taxes by transferring the proceeds from the sale of one property into another. Nonetheless, it is not only wise but also a little risky to use a 1031 exchange, as the timing is the biggest issue. From the day the first property is sold, the seller has 45 days to select three additional properties, and then 180 days to close on one of them, or the whole 1031 exchange opportunity is gone. An escrow company, like Traditional Abstract, will manage the funds from the first sale during this period and assist with any closing or settlement transactions.



For more information on title policy in Bethlehem and Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, visit: https://www.traditionalabstractllc.com/.



Call 610-740-9100 for details.



About Traditional Abstract LLC

Traditional Abstract LLC is a leading real estate title services provider in Bethlehem and Allentown, Pennsylvania, offering complete transaction support, escrow services, and 1031 exchanges, with skilled personnel and licensed partnerships.