Train to Hike Half Dome Via the Web

Yosemite National Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2010 -- Big Escapes, Mr. Half Dome, and Mindbites unveiled its first onDemand streaming video series for Half Dome hikers which prepares one to summit one of the world’s most famous monoliths.



Rick Deutsch, author, outdoor adventurer and motivational speaker has hiked Yosemite’s Half Dome over 27 times. In this video series he shares tips and secrets about how to summit one of the world's most famous hikes. Rick speaks more than 40-times per year throughout Northern California and also provides private training lessons to hikers wanting to safely complete this extremely strenuous day hike. Rick has partnered with Big Escapes, a leader in digital publishing of natural history apps and videos, to create a 68-minute streaming lesson that complements his bestselling book, “One Best Hike, Yosemite’s Half Dome.”



Hikers will get tips on the equipment, natural history, wildlife, hiking poles and water treatment as well as his advice on how to ascend and descend the cables. A highlight is a virtual tour of the hike. Rick is a noted expert on hiking Half Dome. His information is invaluable and he receives rave reviews from the thousands of people who attend his presentations. This video is perfect for hikers who cannot attend one of his talks.



“Big Escapes is about educating people as they experience the world’s most iconic places. We are very excited to have our flagship onDemand Video Series feature the incomparable Half Dome,” said Reid Bierly President for Big Escapes.”



"onDemand videos are the next frontier for educating visitors about our national treasures." said Huntley Tarrant VP of Business Development at Mindbites. “Big Escapes is an innovator, who brings fresh ideas on how to connect visitors to the National Parks using the latest technology.”



The 10 lessons can be streamed or downloaded for viewing on computers, laptops, or smart phones by anyone on a worldwide basis. Groups interested in experiencing paid onDemand videos first hand can download Hike Half Dome: Anyone Can* at http://bit.ly/bnb3ca for $7.92 or $0.99 per lesson. A portion of the proceeds goes to Yosemite Conservancy to further protect and preserve Yosemite National Park and enhance the visitor experience. To learn more about Yosemite Conservancy, visit http://www.yosemiteconservancy.org.



About Big Escapes

Partnering with National Parks, authors, technology companies, and non-profit associations, Big Escapes produces and markets high quality, natural history apps and videos. By creating new revenue streams for parks, landmarks and other popular destinations, Big Escapes both protects and enhances the visitor experience. Unique in its deep understanding of mobile and web storytelling and independent approach to technology, Big Escapes provides its clients the best mobile / web platforms at the best price. For more information or to create your own onDemand video visit us at http://www.BigEscapes.com or email us at info@BigEscapes.com.

