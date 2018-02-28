Trains & Things Partners with BizIQ

Ewing, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2018 --Trains & Things, a model train company based in Ewing, NJ, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a web marketing company based in Phoenix that specializes in providing services to small businesses across North America.



In this new collaboration with BizIQ, Trains & Things will enhance its online presence and continue to build on its customer base in New Jersey and the northeast. BizIQ utilizes a marketing strategy based heavily on search engine optimization, a process that helps customers to better find companies like Trains & Things when performing local business searches through Google. Additionally, BizIQ has developed an all new branded website, as well as a new marketing campaign that features bimonthly blog posts and improves communications between the company and its customers.



The new Trains & Things online platform prioritizes timely, relevant and informative content related to the service offerings provided by the company. All of the new content on the site is written by professional copywriters. The site also gives users a number of ways to get in contact with the company to learn more about its wide variety of model trains and accessories.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to give our digital marketing the boost it needs," said Crissy Chiarello, owner of Trains & Things. "These days, people rely on the internet as their primary source of information when looking for local businesses. We strongly believe that taking these steps with our marketing will help us reach out to more train enthusiasts in the area, while connecting us with people who might be new to the hobby as well."



About Trains & Things

Trains & Things has offered high-quality model trains and service since its founding in 1977, and carries many of the industry's top brands, including Lionel, Mike's Train House, Atlas and more.



For more information about the company and its products, visit http://trainsanthings.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.