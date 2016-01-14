Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2016 --GoXercise, Inc. is launching the Patented (20-in-1) Trans4mer™ portable fitness device with its Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter.com today. The flexible Trans4mer combines all the benefits of exercising with (20) individual pieces of hand-held fitness equipment in this (1) convenient multi-purpose device, like the Swiss Army Knife of fitness equipment.



Gary Shorter, the inventor, suffered from Lower Back Pain that afflicts 31 Million Americans (1). His sciatic pain was so severe he required surgery to fuse his L4-L5 vertebrae to relieve the pain. After months in a back brace and weeks of physical therapy he realized that light weights with non-extreme exercise worked best to strengthen his core. But doctors sent him home with just a yoga mat and stretch band to continue exercising when he recognized a need for better equipment. Using his engineering skills, he combined the Russian nesting doll concept with the variety of hand-held fitness equipment he used at physical therapy and invented the multi-functional all-in-one Trans4mer™.



"Lower Back Pain is too common and strengthening the core is a well known solution for relief, but there isn't convenient equipment and non-extreme exercise training for home users. The focus today is too extreme and too heavy for back pain sufferers," said Gary Shorter, President of GoXercise, Inc. "Just walk and swing the Trans4mer will exercise the neglected upper body, double the calorie burn and strengthen your core because of your body's natural balance while you walk," said Shorter.



The Trans4mer Model-10 weighs just (10) pounds and saves (115) pounds of our natural resources used on the (20) individual pieces of fitness equipment it replaces. Plus, it saves users time, space and money with discounted rewards on the Crowdfunding Campaign offering the Trans4mer at an economical price, for a limited time, of less than a $2 cup of coffee each week.



The Campaign: "The World's Most Functional 20:1 Portable Fitness Device – Trans4mer" is on Kickstarter.com and launches Wednesday (1/13/16) at noon CST at: http://kck.st/1PXMAxS



About GoXercise, Inc.

GoXercise, Inc. is based near Chicago, IL, is an innovative health and fitness company with a focus on helping more people Experience a Healthier Lifestyle.



