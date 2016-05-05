Transcend CEO Joins Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --As part of National Small Business Week, Laura Huckabee-Jennings, Founder and CEO of Transcend celebrates graduation from the Babson Cohort of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. This national program was created to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital and business support services. Huckabee-Jennings joined over a hundred entrepreneurs from 33 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico in completing the program that delivers intensive entrepreneurship training and practical training from Babson's business experts and peers alongside educational teams.



"Small Business Week is the perfect time to celebrate this achievement," said Huckabee-Jennings. "The training was very intense over a short period of time, with a blend of online and in-person sessions. A customized Growth Plan was one result of the program and it has already proved invaluable in growing our company. It's exciting to be able to apply what I've learned to achieve measurable results." The program also included one-on-one business counseling and a network of support from other small business owners, as well as leaders in the business world.



"We're proud of our graduates of the largest cohort ever of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative," said Kerry Healey, President of Babson College. "These entrepreneurs put forth incredible effort to complete this program and we are confident their efforts will continue in growing their businesses. We are excited to watch their many successes."



Babson has partnered with Goldman Sachs and others on the 10,000 Small Businesses program since 2010. More than 3,500 U.S.-based small business owners have completed the program and graduates consistently grow their revenues and create jobs at rates that outperform the broader economy.



About The Transcend team

The Transcend team has been serving executives, senior-level teams and promising entrepreneurial organizations since 2002, supporting the development of leadership, strategy and organizational culture to create sustainable growth. Transcend works with leaders of mid-sized to large organizations to hone thinking, conversations and execution to get the most from existing resources. Founder Laura Huckabee-Jennings is co-author of the bestselling "Ready, Aim Influence" alongside Marshall Goldsmith and other leadership experts, and is a contributor to the Huffington Post Business Blog.