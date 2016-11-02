Transcend Is First B Corp in Alabama

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --Transcend, an award-winning leadership development company, has become the first company in Alabama to become a Certified B Corporation®. Called "the highest standard for socially responsible businesses" by Inc. magazine, B Corp™ certification recognizes companies who voluntarily meet standards of transparency, accountability and social impact. Transcend joins a growing community of more than 1,900 Certified B Corporations globally, including Warby Parker, Etsy, Ben & Jerry's and Patagonia, and is the first company in the state to meet the rigorous standards that measure a company's impact on its employees, suppliers, community and the environment.



"We're proud to become a Certified B Corporation. It validates our commitment to grow 'Fearless Leaders' as we impact our employees, our clients and our community," said Transcend CEO and Founder Laura Huckabee-Jennings. "B Corporations are all about using business for good. They are important because they inspire all businesses to compete not only to be the best in the world, but to be the best for the world. That's a perfect fit with our core values and the big picture view that drives our company."



In addition to recognizing existing efforts, B Corp Certification also provides companies with a community of like-minded business owners to continually progress and innovate. "Our vision is to improve both businesses and the lives of the people who work there," said Huckabee-Jennings. "Better leadership builds stronger communities and we want to be a catalyst for community in the workplace."



Transcend was named 2016 Business/Professional Services Business of the Year by the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Huckabee-Jennings is the recipient of the Women's Business Center of North Alabama's WBC Entrepreneur of the Year award. The company was also named a Fastest Growing Partner by Wiley, a powerful force in the workplace learning industry.



About B Corporations

Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement of people using business as a force for good. They meet the highest standards of overall social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. There are more than 1,900 Certified B Corporations in 130 industries and 50 countries with one unifying goal: to redefine success in business.



About Transcend

The Transcend team has been serving executives, senior-level teams and promising entrepreneurial organizations since 2002. The company works with self-aware leaders to identify the barriers to growth and overcome them by building strategies, teams and cultures that drive growth. Transcend delivers practical solutions for better leadership to build a stronger local and global community.