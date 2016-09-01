Transcend Wins Small Business Award

Huntsville, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2016 --Transcend, The Fearless Company, was named Business/Professional Services Business of the Year last night at the Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County's 31st-annual Small Business Awards. "This is a tremendous honor for our company," said Laura Huckabee-Jennings, Transcend CEO. "We congratulate the other winners and nominees, and are proud to be part of such a thriving business community."



Award winners were chosen from more than 1,700 nominations and covered 14 different categories. A panel of judges from Vail Valley Partnership, a regional chamber of commerce in Colorado, determined the winners.



Huckabee-Jennings looked "fearless," sporting a bandaged broken wrist and admitted that she had postponed surgery to attend the awards celebration. "My doctor wanted to schedule the surgery on Tuesday," she said. "I knew that I didn't want to miss being with our team, in case we won." She was quick to give credit to other Transcend team members, "We specialize in helping companies build high-performing teams, so to see our team be recognized for its hard work is especially gratifying."



The Small Business Awards were established by the Chamber to honor small businesses that make an impact in the Huntsville/Madison County community. The event was held at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.



About Transcend

Transcend has been serving executives, senior-level teams and promising entrepreneurial organizations since 2002. The company works with self-aware leaders to identify the barriers to growth and overcome them by building strategies, teams and cultures that drive growth.