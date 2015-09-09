Transcom Releases Satcom Peps in London, Dallas, Singapore and Tokyo for Boosting Satellite Internet Performance with out Any End User Hardware or Software

Reading, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2015 --The Transcom Group has released its Satellite Access pepsal (Performance Enhancing Proxy for Satellite Links) service to the general public for the first time, which enables Satellite Internet users to experience terrestrial connectivity characteristics such as eliminating latency, jitter, packet loss and TCP startup times and incorporates more than thirty proprietary processes including enhanced congestion limiting algorithms and even mptcp (Multipath TCP) capabilities.



The fastapn.com service requires no satellite end user software modifications or hardware and can be accessed through any web browser, as an APN (Access Point Node), VPN (Virtual Private Network) or legacy PPPoE (Point ot Point Protocol over Ethernet) connections, and for the aviation industry, as a replacement access point for aircraft terminal hardware without the need for hardware or software based acceleration.



There are three enhancement service types on three different ports to counter for differing uplink characteristics that make it suitable for even those experiencing slow mobile and terrestrial connections as well as satellites, and all are accessible through nodes in London, Dallas, Singapore and Tokyo, all of which are accessible by the same account on multiple devices.



About The Transcom Group

The Transcom Group has been in operation since 1993 providing Satellite Internet services to the armed forces and the Aviation Industry as well a business Internet Service Provider and Avionics consultancy.



Full information and trial accounts can be found at fastapn.com



The Transcom Group is based in the United Kingdom, Established 1993

UK Registration 2828342 UK VAT 635 7737 09



About The Fastapn

Media Contact:

fastapn@transcom.net