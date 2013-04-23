Transdiaspora Network Celebrates Sixth Annual Benefit Cocktail

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --For the sixth consecutive year, Transdiaspora Network (TDN) will host its Annual Benefit Cocktail on Friday, May 26th, 2013, 6:00pm, at Flatiron District's Studio XXI, located at 59 West 21st Street (at 6th Avenue).



This year, the organization’s crew, along with the Host Committee members, is inviting residents from the tri-state area to support their social cause and celebrate TDN’s recent achievements to build a new momentum for culturally diverse communities’ new future. They also want to highlight the work of inspiring community leaders through TDN 2013 Changemaker Awards Ceremony.



The Changemaker Awards honor two community leaders who exemplify the spirit of TDN. The Awards recognize innovative individuals in the community who inspire us; they shine a light on visionaries who are taking the lead in capacity building and youth development in the HIV/AIDS prevention space and providing living examples of the power of dedication and hard work to change the world.



The winners of TDN 2013 Changemakers Awards are Simon Claire, from Young Women of Color HIV/AIDS Coalition, and Aida León, from Amethyst Women's Project. These two extraordinary leaders have brought the fight against HIV/AIDS to new frontiers and are paving the path to walk toward an AIDS-free generation. CONGRATULATIONS to the awardees!!!!



TDN provides easy access to critical information about health, STDs, and prevention. It has an especially strong focus on the individual and how each individual affects his or her community. It provides a judgment-free environment to allow teenagers and young adults from all races to speak freely about prevention; utilizing their language to communicate. It also utilizes others “forms of language” to communicate including dance mediation, storytelling, and social photography. “By using this approach, program participants develop the idea that health care and STD prevention is not just ‘black and white’, ‘right or wrong’, ‘life or death;’ but rather more lively, dynamic, and personable,” said TDN Consultant Physician Anil Kabrawala.



To attend the cocktail and enjoy the award ceremony, you can buy tickets online at www.transdiasporanetwork.org. Attendees will enjoy a happy hour from 6:00pm to 7:00pm and DJ Velocity will be performing world music throughout the night. Benefit tickets also include raffle and a 5% discount dinner at Libertador Parrilla Argentina restaurant’s Brooklyn location. Any donations made before, during, or after the concert are 100% tax-deductible.