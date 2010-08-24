Transdiaspora Network Doing Prevention and Dancing Samba at the Brazilian Day Festival

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2010 -- Transdiapora Network (TDN), a non-profit organization that gives a new social meaning to culture and tradition, has been officially invited to participate in the Brazilian Day Festival in New York City, becoming the first organization focusing on HIV prevention to ever participate in the event. The Brazilian Day Festival, which will be held on September 5, 2010, is the largest multicultural street festival in New York City, spanning over 25 blocs. TDN will have a stand there from 11:00 am to 7:00pm, where people can obtain information about our mission and programs and speak with our organization's experts, members, and young advocates. Our team will distribute free condoms as well.



According to the United States Agency of International Development (USAID), Brazil "accounts for 57 percent of all AIDS cases in Latin America and the Caribbean." TDN's participation in the Brazilian Day Festival is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about HIV prevention in a new setting, and highlights the need for our work educating and empowering the next generation in the fight against HIV/AIDS.



Through innovative programs, TDN engages youth in a different dialogue about prevention, and empowers them to develop their sense of personal responsibility in their relationship with the community.



"We advance HIV prevention through Caribbean cultural expressions, such as dance mediation, storytelling dynamics, and photography, without undermining the seriousness of the issue. The invitation from the organizing committee to participate in this festival is an affirmation of Transdiaspora Network's groundbreaking approach, and we are proud of the work we have done so far. We are committed to our youth, and we are dedicated to continue our efforts in HIV prevention and education in the community," explained TDN Founder and President Ariel Rojas.



Transdiaspora Network (TDN) has a unique vision, where communication plays a key role on our innovative way to reach and engage at-risk youth. Through our organization, young people can discuss and learn about not only HIV prevention, abstinence, and the use of condoms; but also about self-esteem, academic achievement, team work, and cultural patterns.



For more information, visit us at http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org.

