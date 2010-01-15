Transdiaspora Network's Emergency Response for Haiti Earthquake Relief

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2010 -- Transdiaspora Network has activated an emergency response in partnership with Dwa Fanm and Crown Heights Community Mediation Center. From January 15 through January 22, we will be conducting a medical supplies and clothing drive for Haiti's earthquake relief. The worst earthquake in 250 years struck Haiti, causing catastrophic destruction. The quake struck near the capital of Port-au-Prince, the most densely populated part of Haiti. According to Haitian president René Préval, 7,000 people have already been buried in a mass grave.



Remembering New Orleans, where people are still recovering from the unnatural disaster known as "Hurricane Katrina," rebuilding Haiti will be a long, lengthy, and arduous process, but it will be possible with continued global good graces. Please consider re-routing your donations to our emergency response partners (Dwa Fanm, Crown Heights Community Mediation Center) with whom we have personal relationships and have identified as trustworthy. The most urgent needs right now are bandages, broad-spectrum antibiotics and other medical supplies, as well as water tablets to prevent cholera outbreaks. The need for clothes, shelter and other types of relief is growing by the hour.



Here is what you can do:



1. We know how to get help to survivors, but we need your generosity to purchase emergency supplies. To give financial support, please make donations at www.transdiasporanetwork.org. You can also call us a call at 347-788-0261, or send us an email at info@transdiasporanetwork.org. Your donation will be 100% tax deductible.



2. For donations of clothes and medical supplies, please bring your items to our drop off point, located at Crown Heights Community Mediation Center (256 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213). They can be reached by calling 718-773-6886 or emailing chcmcblog@gmail.com. We will be accepting clothes and medical supplies Monday through Friday, from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.



3. Dwa Fanm will be accepting donations at an alternate location in Brooklyn: at 74A 4th Avenue, (near Bergen St), Brooklyn, N.Y. 11217. Hours: Friday 9:00AM to 5:00PM and Saturday 9:00AM to 5:00PM.



Make sure to write on your packages “FROM TRANSDIASPORA NETWORK.” The situation is catastrophic, and immediate action is key to saving lives. We hope we can count on you to help get emergency supplies to the families who need them most. The most immediate and helpful thing you can do is forward this email along to anyone you think might be interested in helping or donating. And then forward it to everyone else.



Thank you!



Transdiaspora Network

http://www.transdiasporanetwork.org



About Transdiaspora Network

Transdiaspora Network is an independent 501(c)(3) human capacity building non-profit organization conducting culturally-oriented HIV prevention and awareness activities in Brooklyn, New York. We communicate with at-risk youth, mainly of Caribbean descent, and empower them to develop their sense of personal responsibility in their relationship with the community.

