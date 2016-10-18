Transekur Gives Away Tickets to Holi Sun Festival of Colors 2016

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --On September 17th, 2016, Transekur gave away tickets to the Holi Sun Festival of Colors 2016 in Santo Domingo at the National Botanical Garden (Jardin Botanico de Santo Domingo), an event that is part of the Dominican tradition that involves "colors" representing culture, diversity, equality and music.



Transekur, a well-known transportation services company based in the Dominican Republic not only gave away tickets to this spectacular event as part of a contest on Facebook, but provided transportation services to and from the event for the winners of the contest.



About Transekur

Transekur is a well in providing a wide range of transportation services, all tailored and personalized for clients' needs. Whether a client is looking for private transportation services as a VIP, celebrity or executive or if a client is in need of transportation for traveling safely to and from the city or if transportation is needed for a special event, such as a wedding or bachelor/bachelorette party, Transekur is available and ready to provide any type of transportation service, and at flat rates and fees.



About Holi Festival of Colors

The history and tradition behind the Holi Festival of Colors, and what makes it so fun and enjoyable year after year is that it celebrates people of all different cultures, races, and backgrounds unite as one, symbolizing union and equality.



Throughout the day, the event hosted a number of different activities, such as live music by popular artists Mark B, Pamel Mancebo, and The Gang, and DJs Miguel Duarte, Zeux, Franko Oval, Selektor 7, Efren Camargo, among many others.



The Transekur Difference

Transekur understands that although the Dominican Republic is a beautiful country and attracts many tourists, it can also be a dangerous city, particularly for those traveling with children. This is why the team of highly trained associates at Transekur goes above and beyond to ensure that each client receives safe and secure transportation. The team also ensures that transportation details are correctly recorded, such as drop-off and pick-up times, destinations, as well as the requested vehicle type to accommodate passengers.



The Transekur team is also properly trained in best security measures and practices, and is also equipped to use concealed firearms, if necessary. Every new member of the Transekur team and family are required to participate in trainings as well as adhere to Transekur safety standards and guarantee in order to better serve clients.



