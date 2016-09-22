Transekur Offers Tours of the Dominican Republic

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Transekur is a transportation company based in the Dominican Republic that provides safe, secure, and reputable transportation for VIPs, celebrities, executives, and even the modern family and individuals who require transportation to and from the Dominican Republic.



Although the Dominican Republic is a beautiful country, home to many tourist attractions, it can also be a dangerous and violent city, particularly for those who are visitors or who aren't familiar with the city. Transekur recognizes the need for providing safe and secure transportation services, ranging from limo services, transfers, and even air transportation for families and tourists, especially those who are traveling with small children.



Transekur specializes in providing safe, secure, and private transportation services, including for families and visitors who are traveling with children. Transekur offers a number of different transportation types, and at flat rates and fees, depending on the type of transportation needed and required. However, all types of transportation are handled with the utmost care, up to the highest safety standards, and with personalized attention for every family and child.



Transekur prides itself in providing safe and secure transportation services unlike any other company in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, team members who join the Transekur family make a pledge to provide this standard of service to every client without any exceptions.



Take a Tour in the Dominican Republic with Transekur. With the rise in crime and violence in the Dominican Republic, protecting tourists, visitors, and families with small children is a priority for Transekur. In addition to providing a range of transportation services for VIPs and executives, Transekur also offers tours. For example, the "Colonial Zone" tour is a two-and-a-half hour adventure that involves visiting the history of the city in the comfort of a luxury vehicle.



Because Santo Domingo is a huge shopping destination, Transekur also offers shopping trip excursions to some of the best shopping areas in the city, ranging from traditional local markets to world-class shopping centers. Bilingual drivers will transport families and individuals to shopping destinations at a specified time and will return for pick up at the end of the day.



Transekur fleets make the following shopping trip stops:



- Blue Mall

- NovoCentro (Lunch)

- Acropolis Center

- Agora Mall

- Galeria 360

- Sambil (largest mall in Central America and the Caribbean)



Transekur goes above and beyond to ensure that the team is equipped with the proper knowledge and training to operate according to the highest safety standards. Security professionals and associates are required to attend regular training courses throughout the year to ensure that clients receive the utmost safety and protection.



Visit this site here to learn more about tours and other transportation services provided by Transekur.



