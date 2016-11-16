Transekur Provides Transportation to the Colonial Zone

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --When VIPs, celebrities, executives or even the modern-day family visit the Dominican Republic, they want to ensure that their transportation to and from the city is covered. Transekur is the leading transportation provider in the Dominican Republic and is known for its safe, secure, and private transportation services.



The Dominican Republic is known for its tourist attractions, history, and colorful Latin American culture. However, the Dominican may also be a dangerous city, especially for visitors or tourists who are unfamiliar with the country or who are not bilingual. This is where Transekur comes in. Transekur has recognized the need for safe and reliable transportation services for those traveling to and from the city.



Regardless of whether tourists or executives are visiting the Dominican for business or pleasure, Transekur can provide transportation to and from hotels, airports, conferences and even local tourist attractions, including the Colonial Zone.



About Transekur

Transekur has been providing various transportation services in the Dominican Republic since 2012. Transekur specializes in airport transfers, executive taxi service, hourly car service, executive protection and tours, which are just some examples of the types of transportation services offered. Transekur's services are also affordable at flat rates and fees, depending on the type of service needed. Regardless of the type of transportation service required, all clients are treated with the utmost respect, and all drivers provide the highest level of safety, security, and privacy to and from any destination.



About The Colonial Zone in the Dominican Republic

The Colonial Zone in the Dominican Republic, or the Zona Colonial or Ciudad Colonial in Spanish is the oldest inhabited city throughout "The Americas". The Colonial Zone has been declared a World Heritage Site by United Nations Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO) in 1990.



The Colonial Zone is a small town located just outside Santo Domingo on a beautiful island in the Caribbean of the Dominican Republic and is visited by many every year for its beautiful beaches, sandy shores, and rich Latin American culture. Many tourists and visitors who visit the Dominican Republic make it a priority to see the Colonial Zone, and Transekur makes it possible for visitors and travelers to see these historical sites while visiting the city.



The Transekur Difference

Transekur believes in providing reliable, affordable, and safe and secure transportation for all clients visiting the Dominican Republic. In fact, Transekur is called on by the majority of visitors to the Dominican for this very reason. The Transekur family consists of highly trained bilingual drivers and associates, all of whom are equipped to provide the utmost safety and security for all clients while in their vehicles. The team also ensures that all client information is accurate, including destinations, hotel information, contact information and even pick-up and drop-off times. This is the Transekur difference.



Visit their site for a complete list and details on the various transportation services provided by Transekur.



For more information on private and secure transportation services in the Dominican Republic, or to learn more about our vehicles and car service, email or call Transekur today.