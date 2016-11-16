Transekur Recently Transported Zion & Lennox in the Dominican Republic

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2016 --Transekur is a transportation company known throughout the Dominican Republic to provide safe, secure, and reliable transportation. Transekur specializes in providing transportation for VIPs, celebrities, executives, and even families who are visiting the Dominican Republic for business, pleasure or a special occasion.



The Dominican Republic is known for its beautiful cities, beaches and tourist attractions, and its colorful Latin American culture. However, the Dominican can also be a dangerous city, which can be a concern for those visitors and those who are traveling within the country. Transekur recognizes the need for providing safe and reliable transportation services, ranging from limo services, transfers, and even air transportation for executives, VIPs, and celebrities. In fact, Transekur is frequently used by producers, musicians, and artists who are traveling to the Dominican Republic. Recently, Transkeur had the privilege of providing transportation services for Zion & Lennox.



About Transekur

Transekur provides affordable and reliable transportation services in the Dominican Republic 24/7. Airport transfers, executive taxi service, hourly car service, executive protection are just some examples of the types of transportation services that Transekur offers. Transportation services are available at flat rates and fees, depending on the type of transportation needed and required. However, all types of transportation are handled with the utmost care, up to the highest safety standards, and with personalized attention for every family and child.



Transekur is the leading premium transportation provider in the Dominican Republic, and goes above and beyond to ensure that its drivers and associates are trained and provide clients with the highest level of security and service, without any exceptions.



About Zion & Lennox

Zion & Lennox is a reggaeton music duo from Carolina, Puerto Rico. Zion & Lennox has been a fan favorite and an icon in the reggaeton music community since the early 2000s. In under a decade, the famous reggaeton music duo released three albums, with their most recent album Los Verdaderos released in 2010.



Zion & Lennox has been dominating the music business for some time, particularly in the reggaeton genre, a love by many in the Latin American culture. After a financial dispute with their previous manager with Pina Records, the music duo began their own record label, Baby Records, in 2013.



Zion & Lennox recently visited the Dominican Republic as a part of their most recent tour, and they picked Transekur to provide them with private transportation services while visiting the city.



The Transekur Difference

Transekur is the top transportation provider known throughout the Dominican Republic and is called upon by many VIPs, executive, and celebrities for a reason. Our bilingual drivers and security staff are fully equipped with knowledge and training in order to provide all clients with the utmost safety, security, and privacy. As a part of the onboarding and ongoing training processes at Transekur, all security professionals and associates are required to attend annual training courses in order to provide the best service to all clients.



