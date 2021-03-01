TransferGEO Launches to Offer People the Best Travel Directory

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2021 --The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted the travel economies and created critical challenges for the global tourism sector. Business travel and international travel suffered the big declines. The travel and tourism sector had endured the deepest levels of reduced sales. However, the pandemic has accelerated the digitization of everyday life for most consumers, from hotels to airline companies. We think that technology is going to play an important role in a global travel recovery. We created TransferGEO that aims to make it quicker and easier than ever to find service you need in almost all cities of the world.



The most people are more self-servicing and demand transparency, variety, and flexibility. To help people improve the efficiency of their search for a local service, TransferGEO has created a global database of amenities by neighbourhood served according to where they operate. TransferGEO offers a comprehensive online resource that helps customers to find nearby atm, bank, hospital, dentist or even veterinary clinic in almost any city in the world.



The uncertainties in the last year globally have resulted in a Bitcoin boom. This new-age currency works online and allows users to be somewhat anonymous, thanks to decentralisation, no government or central banks needed for transactions. This has led to the rise of a number of crypto atms across the world. Bitcoin ATMs are one of the easiest and quickest ways to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. You can use our site to find locations near you to buy and bitcoin or etherium.



A spokesperson for TransferGEO explained, "By bringing together the top businesses across almost all cities, and putting them into an easily navigable format, the project aims for helping people to find local services or businesses. The new listings include banks, atms, veterinarians, clinics, hospitals. If you find yourself in a new city, using TransferGEO you can easily find a pharmacy or a dentist.".



About TransferGEO

TransferGEO is a world database of customer services that aims to make it quicker and easier than ever to find bank, atm, dentist, clinic, pharmacy and other amenity anywhere in the world. TransferGEO design is purely content focused, aiming to make the information on the site as easily accessible and readable as possible.