Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2023 --Trimline Design Center, the leader in home remodeling projects, keeps up with what is happening with homes in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, and the surrounding areas, and adding a custom entertainment center is the latest move that homeowner are exploring. With the rise of small breweries and distilleries, the amount of different drink combinations is staggering. But it doesn't just have to be about alcohol as there are many different nonalcoholic drink options for mixing. And plenty of other uses for the space as well.



What was once called the living room is being changed into the entertainment room. This room is designed with having a good time amongst friends, with a variety of different options available in the room. However, one piece that is a part of the room is the bar area, but it doesn't look like an old stuffy bar from yesteryear.



The bar area should be bright and inviting, and that starts with the color choices owners have for the room as well as the bar. This should be a time and place where sharing happens between friends and family, and that includes trying out new concoctions as part of the experience. The rest of the area is designed to allow for interaction, which in these days of mobile everything is an aspect that is coming back in style.



There is no one right way to have this entertaining space look, except that it work for the owner's personal style. The space may benefit from having shelves for board games that they regularly play with friends. Or they might have a television and comfortable seating for watching movies or television series together. Whatever owners like to do, the team at Trimline Design Center can help make a reality in the space that for years was only called the living room.



When owners are ready for their custom entertainment center in their Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami, Kendall, and the surrounding area home, give Trimline Design Center a call. They can show a range of options that will inspire homeowners with their custom entertainment center.



About Trimline Design Center

Trimline Design Center has more than 50 years in the home remodeling industry and have been owned and operated by the same family for going on three generations. Visit their website at www.trimlinedesign.com for customer testimonials, recently completed projects, the design process, and more.