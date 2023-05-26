Transform Your Space with Mod-Fence: Temporary & Portable Event Fencing

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2023 --Mod-Fence is revolutionizing event design and setup. Their lightweight and freestanding panels are suitable for any surface, allowing you to mix, move, and transform any space with ease. From crowd control to state fairs, hosted events, and perimeter security, Mod-Fence offers a stylish and dependable solution for redefining any space. Mod-Fence provides unparalleled versatility in event fencing design and setup with their simple yet strong portable event fencing systems.



Mod-Fence is designed to be used indoors and outdoors, with two styles of fence panels available to choose from - Mod-Traditional and Mod-Picket. Both fence panels come in 6ft and 3ft options, making them easily customizable to any space. Plus, setup is a breeze - no tools necessary.



The Mod-Traditional Fence has a stunning white finish, lending it a sophisticated appearance and feel. It can be utilized both indoors and outdoors and is readily configurable into a variety of layouts.



The Mod-Picket Fence is the ideal solution for those seeking a modern elegance with a touch of mid-century sophistication and American charm. This event fencing can be used both indoors and outdoors, offering a variety of layouts and configurations to fit any event.



If you need temporary and easily portable event fencing, then Mod-Fence is the way to go. With Mod-Fence, you can lend a sophisticated and modern touch to any occasion.



About Mod-Fence Systems

Mod-Fence Systems, a Division of FloorEXP Inc. specializes in selling and renting premium, portable and modular fencing for tent events, amusement parks, golf courses, state fairs and any location where an attractive, yet durable, space delineator is required.



For more information about Mod-Fence Systems, please call 562-270-1677 or email sales@mod-fence.com.