Transformative Technologies Used by Selby Jennings Are Shifting the Way That Business Is Handled Today with Financial Services Jobs in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2020 --Talent is the key challenge for every organisation in the financial services sector today. And for individuals there may be many different obstacles that stand in the way of following the right career path. As a leading specialist recruiter to the financial services industry Selby Jennings is redefining recruitment for candidates and corporations and opening up key channels through which productive and mutually beneficial relationships can begin. As the world's third-leading financial centre Hong Kong remains a key destination for financial services jobs, from Hong Kong central to Kowloon, Yuen Long Kau Hui and Tsuen Wan.



Founded in 2004, Selby Jennings is committed to opening up new recruitment horizons for the financial services industry in Hong Kong. This is something that the firm is able to do thanks to an exceptionally well trained team of consultants working with the most up to date recruitment technology. 15 years of industry experience has put Selby Jennings at the forefront of recruiting talent in this part of the world and the firm is also in demand globally. For example, as part of the Phaidon International group, it is the preferred recruitment partner for a number of world-leading organisations.



An international perspective, combined with the genuinely in-depth local knowledge that the team has when it comes to financial services jobs in Hong Kong has made Selby Jennings HK a go recruiter industry-wide. "Selby Jennings helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Group Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. "We work to provide quality financial services in Hong Kong and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Hong Kong's finance sector continues to face challenges, whether these come from issues such as the coronavirus or transformative technologies that are shifting the way that business is handled today. Crucial to weathering the storms of change for any business is a resilient team of talented people who can ensure that the business remains robust. Selby Jennings understands how to help enterprises identify talent that is the right fit, not just in terms of skills and experience but culturally too. This lays a foundation for long and fruitful working relationships that benefit both candidates and their future employers.



Working with individuals and organisations across the region, in Hong Kong, Kowloon, Tsuen Wan and Yuen Long Kau Hui, Selby Jennings delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions catering to every aspect of financial services recruitment today. This includes innovative areas such as financial technology, as well as roles in risk management and corporate investment banking, private wealth management and sales and trading, with organisations large and small.



To find out more information about financial services jobs in Hong Kong visit https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – +44(0)20 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings HK: +852 3008 1901.



Notes to Editors

For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.hk.



About Selby Jennings HK

Selby Jennings HK is an experienced recruitment partner, providing effective team building options that would take time, dedication and expertise to achieve in-house. This is recruitment re-imagined for a new decade and managing the risks and opportunities that exist as the industry evolves.