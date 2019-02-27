Transformer Desk Organizer with Qi Wireless Charger & USB Hub 12 in 1

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --The Ukrainian startup team has developed the Transformer Desk Organizer 12-in-1. It is equipped to replace the 12 most frequently used accessories and gadgets by everyone who spends a lot of time at the desk.



Unlike most organizers on the market, STEALTHO's new polycarbonate model is designed to include both organization and access of important devices. The main module, which serves as a multifunctional pencil holder, phone holder and writing board, works as a wireless charger under the Qi standard.



It also includes a USB hub, micro-SD card reader, HDMI port and two Type-C ports ? it will certainly please the owners of MacBook laptops released after 2016. These devices sport no familiar USB ports; instead, there are only two Type-C ports. Peripherals like a USB flash drive, and micro SD card can only be connected via expensive adapters.



USB hub solves this problem. Using the hub, you can charge your MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops without the wires getting under your feet, transfer data to your MacBook laptops from micro-SD cards and USB flash drives and connect peripheral devices without the adapter. According to the calculations of the startup team, the retail cost of just the adapters and chargers for Apple devices included in the USB hub is $327.



12 features in 1



Transformer

Wireless charger

Headphone stand

USB hub

Writing board

Sticky notes stand

Copy holder

Pen holder

Post-it holder

Business card holder

Coaster

Cactus pot



The organizer also includes three additional modules. These include a Post-it-compatible sticky note holder (can also hold other small items, such as keys), a headphone/sticky note/document stand with tray and business card slots, and a coaster with cactus pot. Users can rearrange the modules on the nine-pad TPU magnetic base in any order they want.



"We believe that your workspace should not be overloaded and that all the necessary things you need to do an amazing job should lie in one place. To achieve this streamlining, we have created a modular organizer that pulls everything you require into a single, customizable and more functional location," the project's CEO Vitaliy Savriga explains.



The Stealtho team



The project team has six people; the main office of the company is in Dnipro, Ukraine.



The team has been working together for 5 years. And moving from office to office, realized that there are a lot of workspace problems and no modern innovative products that solve them. The company aims to use a combination of ergonomics, convenience, aesthetics, durability and comfort to improve workplace organization for maximum productivity and morale.



The Stealtho mission



STEALTHO's organizer design follows the company's primary mission, which is to reduce the consumption and utilization of low-quality goods that have a harsh environmental footprint. The durability of the organizer means it stays useful for a significantly longer amount of time, and the multifunctionality of the modules enables users to replace more than a half a dozen wasteful individual office products. This focus on innovative, heavy-duty construction that can improve organization, efficiency and overall work quality is visible in previous STEALTHO products. STEALTHO office chair wheels, for instance, have a warranty of 5 years, compared to the typical warranty of just 6 months.



On February 19th, 2019 – the Stealtho team has launched a 30-days crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and achieved it's claimed goal in a day. The project will last till March 19, 2019



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1902169420/1467268224?ref=581256&token=3d413473



The cost of the organizer on Kickstarter starts from $69 for the first backers; they will receive the ordered goods in August 2019. The final configuration of the organizer will depend on the final amount of funding raised ? if the total exceeds $150,000, the early birds will receive the goods in the maximum configuration for 38% of the future retail price. After the Kickstarter campaign, the project team plans to sell the organizer for $180 on Amazon and Walmart.