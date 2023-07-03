Transforming 'Like' Into 'Love': Industry Titans Matthew Hostetler and David Goldstone Share Insights at Hospitality Show 2023

Las vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2023 --In a remarkable session at the Hospitality Show 2023 in Las Vegas, two giants of the hospitality industry, Matthew Hostetler of Red Roof and David Goldstone of World Cinema, shared their insights on a topic that strikes at the heart of every business: moving from 'Like' to 'Love' in the franchise and guest relationship.



Matthew Hostetler, the Chief Development Officer for Red Roof, has a wealth of knowledge and experience in hospitality and franchising. His career trajectory includes instrumental roles at prestigious establishments such as Wyndham Worldwide, and his current influential position at Red Roof. In this role, Hostetler has made significant strides in brand expansion and has been instrumental in nurturing and strengthening customer relationships.



In this captivating session, Hostetler shared his nuanced understanding of the customer journey, exploring how businesses can transition from a customer's 'like' to their 'love'. He emphasized the creation of personalized experiences that resonate with customers on an emotional level. For Hostetler, consistency in delivering high-quality service was also of paramount importance. He argued that to earn 'love' from a customer, a brand must go the extra mile, demonstrating through its actions that every customer is valued and understood.



Joining Hostetler on the stage was David Goldstone, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at World Cinema. Goldstone brought to the discussion a wealth of experience and a dedication to the hotel industry that has earned him recognition and accolades, including the prestigious AH&LA's John Whitaker Award. Goldstone's approach to the 'Like to Love' journey was focused on the power and potential of technology to enhance and personalize the customer experience.



Goldstone presented compelling arguments on how understanding customer preferences and delivering tailored services through technology can make customers feel truly valued. He explained how World Cinema harnesses technology to create personalized experiences, meet individual needs, and foster a sense of 'love' for the brand.



The 'Like to Love' session provided attendees with a rich tapestry of insights, strategies, and anecdotes from two seasoned industry professionals. The diverse yet complementary perspectives offered by Hostetler and Goldstone illuminated the importance of both personalized service and innovative technology in the journey from 'like' to 'love'.



It was a session that served as a potent reminder that in the hospitality industry, winning customer satisfaction is only the first step. The real victory lies in winning their 'love' and loyalty, fostering relationships that endure. The session's impact was evident in the rapt attention of the audience, all taking away valuable lessons on cultivating deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers.



As the session drew to a close, the room was abuzz with the impactful insights shared by Matthew Hostetler and David Goldstone. Their vivid recounting of their experiences and strategies sparked a renewed sense of purpose among the attendees. Every professional in the room was now empowered with actionable steps to guide their journey from earning 'likes' to winning 'love' from their customers.



Their key message resonated deeply: "Like2Love' in the context of customer relationships isn't just about customer satisfaction. It is about creating unique, personalized experiences that resonate emotionally. It is about demonstrating a deep understanding of the customers' needs and desires, and going the extra mile to show that they are valued. It is about leveraging innovative technology to enhance these experiences and fostering a sense of connection that lasts long after the transaction is completed.



As Hostetler and Goldstone exited the stage, the audience was left with a greater understanding of the path to earning 'love' from their customers. It wasn't about a single grand gesture, but rather, a consistent and conscious effort to exceed expectations, to make every interaction count, and to build relationships that stand the test of time.



The session provided much food for thought, sparking animated discussions among attendees as they left the hall. If one thing was certain, it was that the insights from the session would leave an enduring impact on the audience, equipping them with the tools to transform their approach to customer relationships. After all, in the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry, it is not just about winning the customer's 'like'; the real triumph is in earning their 'love'. It is this 'love' that builds enduring loyalty, fuels growth, and defines the true success of a brand.