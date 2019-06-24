Transforming Lives with a Daily Routine App

Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Ultimate Coaching, launched 'My Perfect Day', an app that helps users create, customize, and track, a daily routine that will change their life forever! Regular demands of the coaching clients, called for tools to implement and track emotional and behavioral changes, in order to achieve higher levels of happiness, gratitude and overall fulfillment, mental as well as physical.



To achieve certain life goals, it is very important that one implements changes to ones lifestyles, routines and daily habits. "You will never change your life, until you change something you do daily."

Ultimate coaching: "The secret to your success is found in your daily routine." Including healthy habits into daily routines requires sheer will and commitment, along with pursuable mini goals throughout the day. As it is said, 'Every drop is important in an ocean'. Certain routines that people subconsciously carry out on a daily basis have to be altered, in order for the desired goals to be accomplished. The app assists in easy customization of daily routines with the help of necessary tools to do the same.



One thing separating this app, from similar apps that offers habit tracking, and creation, except for its wide range of features, is the inbuilt social network! The network is a forum where likeminded doers can connect and interact with each other, and share their progress, by posting, messaging and commenting. But it's also a place to seek, as well as give, encouragement, inspiration and accountability!



This app can be used by people from all walks of life, regardless of their gender, age, and lifestyle. Whether you want to increase your mental and emotional awareness, increase your level of happiness and gratitude, or if you want to reach physical goals, like implementing new workout routines, or dieting habits, My Perfect Day will provide you with all the tools necessary for lasting change. The app user can choose between all the main features of the app, which are Guided Gratitude Journaling, Deep Breathing Exercise, Habit Creation and Affirmations, or they can do them all! It's all about customizing a daily routine that works for "you"! Reminders, streak calendars and rewards are available once the user selects a particular habit for a specified time. All features are specifically designed to scientifically increase the level of success in creating positive and lasting change!



About Ultimate Coaching



Ultimate Coaching Sweden is a professional, Sweden based, coaching company, which specializes in behavioral change and emotional mastery. CEO and founder, Jacob Hellberg, has, for over 20 years, helped people change their lives, and achieve their goals. Throughout his career, he has been fortunate enough to have worked with high profile names, such as Katy Perry, Max Martin and Lukas Graham, amongst others.Ultimate Coaching has been awarded "Best health and fitness app for iOS 2019" by intellectuapp.com, "App of the month" by intellectuapp.com, "App of the week" by hightechholic.com.You can visit the App Store: