Davie, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2016 --Since transgender people often face rejection when it comes to dating (and in general), Dating VIP – one of the world's leading providers of niche dating hot spots – has just created a new club called TS Date. At TS Date, transgender people can have a chat, connect with each other, swap stories and talk about their experiences, participate in group chats – all with one purpose: to find a dating partner! It's a beautifully crafted dating club that aims to take transexual dating to a whole new level.



When you're a transgender person, dating is more than difficult: it's complicated beyond words. While some people might accept the fact that someone is transitioning and establish a good relationship with them, there are many more who are still full of prejudice and react with fear and rejection. In order to remedy that, Dating VIP created TS Date as a sort of dating haven for all those who are in different stages of transition (male to female or female to male) as well as for people who love and accept transgender singles. It's a club where one can connect, have a chat or just enjoy some company at any hour of the day or night.



TS Date comes with a handy set of options that are bound to satisfy any die-hard online dating fan: various features and options (who viewed your profile, flirts, etc.) complement instant messaging and chat features, and there is video chat thrown in the mix. Registration is simple and the whole process is streamlined to provide users with maximum satisfaction through minimal effort. If one is not ready to become an active participant in the dating process, lurking and browsing the profiles is also an option.



As one of the top companies in the online dating field, Dating VIP has set up this online dating club for transgender people at http://www.tsdate.com – it's available 24/7 and provides a unique opportunity to dive into a world where transgender people are accepted as equal dating partners. One can easily find romance, love and passion amidst all sorts of people who are already making connections on TS Date and the community is growing and welcoming new members each and every day.